Featured Image Source: Foxdog Farms

Throughout the years, indie games have displayed unique takes on genres and storylines with a diverse set of characters. So, now that several events and announcements have revealed the latest lineup of narratives, we’ve compiled this list of 15 upcoming indie games. With this in mind, you’ll be able to mark your calendars and prepare for the next phase in gaming.

Potion Permit

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: MassHive Media

Release Date: Sept. 22, 2022

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

After an illness has broken out in the town of Moonbury, you must help the mayor’s daughter and fellow residents with your chemist skills. As the player, you’ll need to gain the townspeople’s trust and heal them by diagnosing symptoms, brewing remedies, and collecting valuable materials.

If you are looking for a cozy storyline, then Potion Permit is the perfect game for you, where you can relax at the local tavern and gradually build relationships.

SpiderHeck

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: tinyBuild

Release Date: Sept. 22, 2022

Consoles: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

In SpiderHeck, you’ll take on the role of a spider and use the powers of a laser sword to fight against opponents. While in battle mode, you’ll be able to swing around the field and throw your weapon to hit enemies from a greater distance. Besides the laser sword, players can use grenades and rocket launchers in single, multiplayer PvE, or local multiplayer PvP.

This ultimate spider showdown is an experience you won’t want to miss out on, and you can look forward to its upcoming release at the end of this month.

Serial Cleaners

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: 505 Games

Release Date: Sept. 22, 2022

Consoles: Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

When four professional cleaners of a notorious mob get together on New Year’s Eve, they begin to reminisce about their strange careers. Each conversation will allow you to play as a character, where you must get rid of bodies and stealthy tidy up areas to avoid getting caught by the law. In addition, every character has different skill sets and outcomes that can change throughout the story.

With Serial Cleaners, players can go back to the 90s, a time of full optimism and a “risk-free” lifestyle.

Potionomics

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Voracious Games

Release Date: Oct 17, 2022

Console: PC

Potionomics follows the adventures of an aspiring witch who has recently inherited her uncle’s potion shop. This deck-building shop simulator requires you to strategize by using your negotiation skills, competing against other sellers, and doing whatever it takes to be the number one shop.

You’ll be able to befriend the locals of Rafta and recruit them to boost sales in your potion brewing journey. Furthermore, you can fully customize your store to improve the overall state of your business.

Lucid

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: The Matte Black Studio

Release Date: 2022

Console: PC

The character, Oenn, must restore the world of Aedyn to its glory after the obliteration of the Lucid Giant and the rise of the Great Fall. In this 2D sidescroller, you’ll travel through intricate levels and challenge powerful enemies along the way. At the same time, players can make new friends that will share their stories and provide them with additional quests to expand the Lucid universe.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Night School Studio

Release Date: 2022

Consoles: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Since the release of Oxenfree, fans have been anticipating the launch of the second installment within the series. Fortunately, the game will return in 2022, with a new storyline set five years after the original events.

Players will investigate the mystery of their hometown and shape the story with the choices they make during each scene. It is up to you to save the universe and unlock the secrets of the cult-like group known as “Parentage.”

WrestleQuest

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Mega Cat Studios

Release Date: Coming Soon/Possible 2022 Launch Date

Consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

If you ever wanted to play a game that combines pro wrestling and the RPG fantasy genre, then you should definitely get the upcoming title, WrestleQuest. In this game, you’ll experience the life of a rookie hero as you rise to the top with your slamming talents and diverse combat moves.

While you explore various lands, you can draw inspiration from famous wrestling icons, such as “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and Jake the Snake Roberts.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Chibig

Release Date: 2022

Consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain tells the story of a young girl named “Mika” as she tries to complete her magical training. However, the only way to do this feat is by helping the townspeople and using your mystical broom to deliver packages around the island.

Even though flying can be dangerous, the game is entirely combat-free and aims to provide you with a relaxing adventure.

A Shiba Story

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Foxdog Farms

Release Date: 2022

Console: PC

A Shiba Story showcases the everyday life of an amateur dogsitter who has to take care of his uncle’s pet. Unfortunately, Sunday (the dog) is a stubborn animal that refuses to let you pet him, so you must practice your canine skills to build up your friendship and earn the Shiba Inu’s love.

In this adorable and comedic story, you’ll meet other dogs as you continue your journey and travel around a San Francisco-style neighborhood.

Tchia

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Awaceb

Release Date: Early 2023

Consoles: PC, PS4, and PS5

Tchia is an indie game with a tropical open-world inspired by the real-life island, New Caledonia. The main protagonist, Tchia, has a unique gift of Soul Jumping that allows her to take control of any animal or object, in which you can explore the expansive world in different ways.

While traveling in various forms, you can jam with your Ukulele and meet nearby residents to partake in heartfelt quests.

Sea of Stars

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Sabotage Studio

Release Date: 2023

Consoles: PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch

The upcoming indie game, Sea of Stars, features a modernized turn-based RPG system with a rich narrative about two Children of the Solstice. You’ll embark on missions where you’ll fight enemies, traverse the world, and participate in many fun activities. As a result, you must use the powers of the sun and moon to defeat the alchemist, The Fleshmancer.

Season: A letter to the future

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Scavengers Studio

Release Date: 2023

Consoles: PC, PS4, and PS5

The bicycle riding adventures of Season: A letter to the future showcases a sad story about an area that will soon be washed away by a cataclysm. But, before everything disappears, you decide to capture its culture by recording sounds and music, taking pictures, meeting new people, and unlocking the location’s history.

This third-person exploration is excellent for gamers who enjoy casual and mystery storylines, and you can look forward to its launch next year.

REPLACED

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Sad Cat Studio

Release Date: 2023

Consoles: PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

REPLACED is a sci-fi retro-futuristic game that takes you back to 1980s America. You’ll play as R.E.A.C.H., an AI that gets trapped inside a human body after the destruction of a nuclear event. In this single-player game, you must unravel the mysteries of Phoenix-City and fight to survive in the cyberpunk universe.

Venba

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Visai Games

Release Date: TBD

Console: PC

Venba is a cooking narrative game where you’ll experience the life of an Indian mother who immigrated to Canada during the 1980s. While she’s away from her home, she begins to create Regional Southern Indian Cuisines to get in touch with her culture and help her cope with the recent move.

Players will also get the chance to bond with the family and have daily conversations that can prove challenging during certain events. With this story, you’ll become immersed in a cook’s life and maintain relationships with your loved ones.

Writer’s Block

15 Upcoming Indie Games To Keep an Eye Out For

Source: Tic Toc Games

Release Date: TBA

Console: PC

Use the power of words to fight in the storybook world of Writer’s Block, where players can test their vocabulary skills and battle against mental monsters. Your primary goal is to get rid of the stress and procrastination that has been corrupting your thoughts, prohibiting you from writing your latest novel.

By the end of the narrative, you’ll get to read your masterpiece and relive your journey with a summarized book version.

Related Posts