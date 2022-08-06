Shueisha & Kodansha Present their Indie Games at Bitsummit

Image Source: Kenei Design/Shueisha Games

Shueisha and Kodansha are two of the biggest names in manga publishing in Japan, but they have another element in common. Both have solid indie developer incubator programs.

Today both publishers presented the games under their umbrella at Bitsummit 2022, the popular indie event which is in full swing in Kyoto, Japan.

We start with Shueisha Games, which started with a video showcasing its whole lineup and promising a reveal of new information in September. Considering that Tokyo Game Show will be in September, we may get more information then.

The first game is Oni: Road to be the Mightiest Oni by Kenei Design, which gets a new trailer. We learn that the game will be localized by Clouded Leopard Entertainment and will come for PS5, PS4, and PC in 2022

We continue with The Tower of Childen by Tasto Alpha, which also gets a new trailer. It’s coming to PC via steam in 2022.

Next is the reveal of the adventure game Ukiyo by Seaknot Studios and Freaky Design, coming to Steam in 2022.

Moving on to the Kodansha’s Creator Lab, we get to take another look at Bokura by Tokoronyori, which is coming for PC via Steam in 2022.

Next is Family Battle by nekogameteacher, which launches in early access on PC via Steam today. Unfortunately, English isn’t supported for now, so we’ll have to wait.

In the meanwhile, we get to take a look at a new trailer.

Last, but not least, is The 13th Month by Kobayashimaru.

The full release of the game has been delayed and it’ll come by the end of 2022 (possibly before the winter), but today the developer released a demo that you can download right now on Steam.