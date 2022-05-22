Kodansha Game Creators Lab Announces Release Date for First Wave of Three Games

Popular Japanese manga publisher Kodansha has made waves in gaming recently with its Game Creators Lab, and it’s time to see the results.

The company, which is behind immortal manga like Fairy Tail, Love Hina, Great Teacher Onizuka, and Suzuka, on top of recent successes like A Couple of Cuckoos or Rent-A-Girlfriend, has been providing financial support to a wide variety of indie developers (including famous names like Persona composer Shoji Meguro) and the first three games under their umbrella now have a release date, and it’s on the same day for all three titles.

On August 6, 2022, we’ll get to play Family Battle, Bokura, and The 13th month, all to be released on Steam with an English localization right off the starting blocks. That being said, Kodansha hints that more platforms and languages may be coming.

Below you can check out new trailers and official descriptions for all.

Family Battle

A big fight by a family of superheroes!

A 2v2 tag-team battle action arena! Lemon or mayo for Karaage? What is the end of the endless struggle between the families who have been divided into two sides with everyone having one firm choice… This is a 2v2 3D tag team battle action game that can be played online.

The tag team is divided into “attacker” and “support” roles, and must cooperate with each other to strategically carry out battles. Attackers use melee weapons and fight opponents on the front lines to inflict damage.

In addition to the normal attack, the attacker can use two abilities that differ from character to character in order to corner the opponent and force them into a fold. Supports use long-range weapons but cannot inflict damage on their opponents. However, by using a wide variety of skills, they can control the battle situation as they wish.

The support is the key to the game plan, sometimes protecting the attacker and sometimes paving the way for the attacker. In this tag-team battle, it is difficult to win by one person’s strength alone. By cooperating and complementing each other, partners can enjoy exhilarating and strategic battles that cannot be achieved by a single player.

Bokura

“BOKURA” is a puzzle adventure game for 2 players only.

Each player will be two boys who have run away from home, and move forward toward “somewhere far”. There are many stages ahead of them that can only be overcome by their cooperation. By solving gimmicks that require inspiration, ingenuity, and communication, and capturing the stage, you can experience the story of two boys running away from home. “I’m going somewhere far away, will you come too?”

The boy nodded. I wanted to know how far “somewhere far” is.

The 13th Month