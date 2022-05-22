Shueisha Games Announces Soulvars for PC & Consoles; Shows First Gameplay of Two More Games

Today, during the broadcast of the Indie Live Expo 2022, the recently formed publisher Shueisha Games shared a few reveals.

First of all, we learn that Shueisha Games has teamed up with ginolabo to release the mobile deck-building RPG Soulvars on PC and consoles.

The game port will come worldwide and will include an optimized layout for horizontal screens on top of improved tutorials and more.

We also get to see gameplay of the previously announced Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions by Momo-pi Studio.

The game features several characters from the manga magazine Shounen Jump+ and today we learn that Ushio Kofune from Summer Time Rendering by Yasuki Tanaka will also appear.

You can check it out below.

More gameplay was showcased for The Tower of Children by Tasto Alpha. We also learn that the game will launch in fall 2022.

If you’re not familiar with Shueisha games, it’s the game publishing arm of the massively popular manga publisher Shueisha, known for the Shounen Jump magazine and big franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Saint Seiya, Bleach, and many more.

The creation of the brand was announced back in March.