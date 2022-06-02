Season: A letter to the future Gets an Adventurous New Trailer

Scavengers Studios revealed its new trailer of Season: A letter to the future during Sony’s PlayStation State of Play. The video showcases a mysterious character on a bicycle journey around the world. They are tasked with a mission to collect memories before a great cataclysm corrupts everything around them.

You can watch the Season: A letter to the future trailer from YouTube and read the official description on Steam here:

Close your eyes, take a deep breath and let yourself be carried away by the great journey of Season, a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game. Explore the world through the eyes of a young woman. Collect memories before a mysterious cataclysm washes everything away.

The gameplay includes photography, documentation, and recording sounds while the player explores this new world. Even if there is a darkness surrounding the main character, Season: A letter to the future brings a calming presence with its beautiful scenery and harmonic music.

You can take a look at Scavengers Studios Development Blog, which talks about the process of building Season. For example, developers explore their inspirations from Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbor Totoro and Ni No Kuni in one post.

This bicycle road trip game comes out in Autumn 2022 on PC, PS4, and PS5.

Featured Image Source: Scavengers Studios