Xbox Announces Even More Titles Coming to Game Pass in August

The wait is still on to play Immortality on Game Pass.

There was an announcement earlier this month on a handful of games hitting Game Pass, but that apparently wasn’t all of them. We now have the full details on all details that will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass this month.

Coffee Talk – Available Now (Console & PC)

Coffee Talk is a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to the stories of alternative-Seattle’s inhabitants. From a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus to an alien trying to understand the lives of humans, help everyone you meet by serving up a warm drink or two.

Midnight Fight Express – Aug. 23 (Console & PC)

A former member of the criminal underworld is lured back into “the life” by a mysterious drone claiming they only have until sunrise to prevent a citywide criminal takeover. Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

Exapunks – Aug. 25 (PC)

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life. Exapunks is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, TIS-100, and more.

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition – Aug. 25 (Console & PC)

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition is the definitive edition of the critically acclaimed visual novel-style adventure game, now with all-new voice acting. Dive in and enjoy an intergalactic journey that transcends time through love.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster – Aug. 30 (Console & PC)

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Remastered in high definition including reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and refined UI.

Immortality – Aug. 30 (Xbox Series X|S & PC)

Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies, but none of them was ever released… and then Marissa Marcel disappeared. Explore lost footage, cut your own path into the mystery, and discover what happened to Marissa Marcel in the newest interactive game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Aug. 30 (Console & PC)

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope.

Tinykin – Aug. 30 (Console & PC)

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions, and a lot more! Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

The following games have also been announced to be leaving at the end of the month:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Console, and PC)

Myst (Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Console, and PC)

World War Z (Console, and PC)

This should cover what will be hitting in august, but stay tuned for the September game pass announcements.

Related Posts