Stray, MultiVersus, & Hades Listed Among Top 10 Most Played Steam Deck Games This Week
Here are the top 10 most played games on Steam Deck of this week.
Today, Valve released the latest information about Steam Deck’s top 10 most played games of the week, calculated by users’ daily activity.
As a result, the Steam Deck official Twitter confirmed that the games listed below have the most activity within the platform:
- MultiVersus
- Vampire Survivors
- Stray
- Elden Ring
- No Man’s Sky
- Hades
- Stardew Valley
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Aperture Desk Job
- Monster Hunter Rise
You can also check out the announcement, as shown here:
This new device has brought a unique experience to these classic games by allowing users to play them wherever they want, without a TV or a computer. However, the system is only available through reservations, where users must wait until inventory restocks.
Fortunately, Valve has made another announcement of faster wait times after they resolved some problems with the supply chain. Additionally, the company has updated the system with SteamOS 3.3, which fixes performance issues and improves overall gameplay for the platform.
Steam Deck continues to incorporate more and more games with future updates to the system, including installments like Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, and Dying Light. Hopefully, the portable device will receive other major hit popular titles as time passes.
But, for now, users have figured out ways to play games that are currently not on the compatibility list. If you have a Steam Deck and want to try this method out, you can view our guides on how to play Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal on the system.
