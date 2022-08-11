Which Haikyuu character are you?

While Haikyuu! may follow the story of the Karasuno Crows, the anime is full to the brim with a roster of enigmatic characters from different schools in Japan. We’ve sorted through those personalities to come up with a character quiz that details what character you are most like in the series.

Will you be the star? The support? The comic relief? Or maybe all of the above. Take your Haikyuu! personality quiz below and find out for yourself.

(Images courtesy of Crunchyroll)

Which Haikyuu! Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out What position would you/do you play in Volleyball? Wing Spiker Libero Ace Middle Blocker Setter In a group scenario you prefer to: Socialize Support the group Take charge Talk to girls Compete with other groups What car would you drive? Prius Camaro Tesla Mustang Motorcycle Jeda Ferrari Are you short, average, or tall? Tall Short Average What is your favorite color? Purple Red Blue Black White Orange What do you do after practice? Homework Manga More practice Relax Video games Sleep Pick one food from the choices below: Barbecue Pork curry Gari-Gari Kun Hashed Beef Rice Tamago gohan Milk bread Shoyu ramen Which coaching personality best supports your play style? Smart Serious Comical Aggressive Supportive Jovial Quiet Which animal best represents you? Dog Lion Crow Hawk Chimpanzee Cobra Cat What is your favorite exercise? Squats Running Chest press Burpies Box jumps Long jumps Pull-ups What way of scoring point is the coolest? Dump Block Spike How would your teammates best describe you? Genius Collected Hot head Firecracker

