Which Haikyuu!! Character Is Your Soulmate? Find Out Who to Date Here
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better group of “best boys” than the ones that make up Haikyuu’s Karasuno High School volleyball team. This roster of goofball athletes is brimming with personality, meaning you can’t really go wrong with any of them. To narrow down which one of these husbandos may be best for you to date, we’ve made up a personality test below.
So lace up your sneakers and get ready, as it is time to find out which Haikyuu character is your soulmate. Serve’s up!
(Images courtesy of Crunchyroll)
What personality trait do you like to see in others?
If you could own any animal, what would it be?
What height do you like the most?
What is your favorite volleyball position?
Which of the following games would you want to play co-op/multiplayer in?
What is your favorite color?
What is the subject in school you enjoy the most?
What is your favorite hairstyle?
Which of the following pet peeves do you hate the least?
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
Are you big spoon or little spoon when cuddling?
