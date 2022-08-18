Which Haikyuu!! Character Is Your Soulmate?

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better group of “best boys” than the ones that make up Haikyuu’s Karasuno High School volleyball team. This roster of goofball athletes is brimming with personality, meaning you can’t really go wrong with any of them. To narrow down which one of these husbandos may be best for you to date, we’ve made up a personality test below.

So lace up your sneakers and get ready, as it is time to find out which Haikyuu character is your soulmate. Serve’s up!

(Images courtesy of Crunchyroll)

Which Haikyuu Character Is Your Soulmate? Find Out Who to Date Here What personality trait do you like to see in others? Smart Ambitious Calculated Supportive Authoritative Confident Funny Caring If you could own any animal, what would it be? Monkey Zebra Giraffe Koala Panda Lion Cheetah Gorilla What height do you like the most? Short Tall Medium What is your favorite volleyball position? Wing Spiker Ace Setter Libero Middle Blocker Which of the following games would you want to play co-op/multiplayer in? Stardew Valley Gears of War NBA 2K Monster Hunter Overcooked World of Warcraft Portal Civilization What is your favorite color? Grey Black Orange Yellow Brown Blue Red What is the subject in school you enjoy the most? English Math Science Gym Theater Lunch Social Studies Art What is your favorite hairstyle? Long and spiky Parted Bald Medium spiky Clean Ponytail Medium Multicolored Which of the following pet peeves do you hate the least? Yelling Indecision Sarcasm Quietness Anger Being told what to do Bad jokes Stupidity If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be? Pork curry Tamago gohan Shoyu ramen Gari-Gari Kun Strawberry shortcake Tonkotsu ramen Super spicy mapo tofu Melonpan Are you big spoon or little spoon when cuddling? Big Spoon Little Spoon Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

