New Star Citizen Video Shows Progress of Upcoming Ships and New Features

Today Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games revealed a new video about its growing space simulator for PC.

The video focuses on showing progress on three upcoming starships, the Drake Corsair, the Argo SRV, and the Banu Merchantman.

On top of that, we also see a prototype of the upcoming Salvage UI for the Vulture and Reclaimer, on top of the implementation of power relays for the Hammerhead, and the UI Card System, which will allow for interesting holographic menus.

You can watch it below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total just passed $493 million and it’s currently sitting on $493,167,012.

The number of registered accounts has recently passed 4 million, having reached 4,035,042 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that recently concluded.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

Cloud Imperium Games has also just released a new update, numbered 3.17.2, including plenty of content and features.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.