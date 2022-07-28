Star Citizen Alpha 3.17.2 Releases Today With New Content, Features, & Increased Server Capacity

Image source: Cloud Imperium Games

Today Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games is launching the new major update for its space simulator in ongoing development.

The new update, numbered Alpha 3.17.2, brings the server capacity up to 100 from the previous 50, which will help players find company while they wait for the introduction of server meshing, new missions, interesting features, and the Anvil Centurion flak vehicle.

Perhaps the most interesting element is the Siege of Orison dynamic event, which will prompt players to liberate the gas giant’s floating platforms with trusty lead and lasers.

Here’s a full breakdown of the new features.

Siege of Orison Dynamic Event: In this new dynamic event, the Nine Tails outlaw group has taken control of Crusader Industries’ corporate sales platforms by establishing a no-fly zone to prevent access by air. The Siege of Orison is set in an all-new location across four sprawling, highly-detailed platforms that, when combined, offer a massive area nearly equal to that of its own landing zone. The event is primarily focused on FPS combat, with players working together to help Crusader Industries take back control of the platforms and disable the inverter device by eliminating the Nine Tails Lieutenants on each platform to draw out the challenging Nine Tails Commander.

100-Player Server Capacity: The maximum numberof players on a server has been doubled from 50 to 100 players! This increase adds new emergent gameplay for large group activities including space battles, races, and more. This represents the next step on the road to implementing Server Meshing, while CIG continues to work on ongoing network and stability improvements.

New Derelict Reclaimer POI and Missions: A new derelict Reclaimer POI has been added to microTech for players to explore, offering new mission types and loot. The new location supports the AI Planetary Nav Mesh, allowing for the introduction of combat missions featuring NPCs. An additional space derelict Reclaimer has also been added with three new custom mission types.

Derelict Colonial Outposts: Recently shown off to the Star Citizen community in a development livestream, the outposts are finally ready for pilots to explore! Five derelict colonial outposts have been added across the Stanton system, with their design based on the homesteads first shown at CitizenCon 2021.

AI Planetary Navigation: The first iteration of the Planetary Navigation Mesh is now live, allowing NPCs to navigate the varied terrain of planets and even land dropships to deliver troop reinforcements. The tech will serve as the foundation for future content planned for Star Citizen.

Anvil Centurion: Control the skies with the Anvil Centurion, now available to drive in-game! This short-range anti-aircraft vehicle houses both the pilot and a dedicated gunner and features four energy weapons with unlimited ammunition to dominate local airspace. The Centurion is a must-have for any combined-arms forces, providing critical support for ground troops.

Illegal Delivery Missions: Expanding the existing courier and delivery missions, all-new illegal variations have been added to the game. Once players have built a reputation as a reliable business partner doing legal missions for outlaw factions, they'll earn the opportunity to pursue a career transporting illicit goods. These missions offer greater rewards, but come with additional risks of being interdicted by security forces or encountering other criminal players who want the illicit goods for themselves.

Below you can also take a look at a trailer for the whole update, one for Siege of Orison, and a few images of the Centurion.

Image source: Cloud Imperium Games

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total passed $489 million and it’s currently sitting on $489,293,293.

The number of registered accounts has recently passed 4 million, having reached 4,019,108 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that recently concluded.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.