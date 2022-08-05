Star Citizen Kart is a Thing in New Video as Crowdfunding Passes $492 Million

Image source: Cloud Imperium Games

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games released a new video showing new features being added to the game.

The first part of the video showcases the Snake Pit race track on Clio released as a surprise in alpha 3.17.2, which is quite cool, but even more interesting is what comes in the second part of the video.

We see that alpha 3.8 will mark the addition of Mario Kart-style race tracks within the convention centers to be used with the small but cute Greycat PTV buggies.

You can watch it below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total just passed $492 million and it’s currently sitting on $492,012,019.

The number of registered accounts has recently passed 4 million, having reached 4,029,068 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that recently concluded.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

Cloud Imperium Games has also just released a new update, numbered 3.17.2, including plenty of content and features.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.