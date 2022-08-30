Sonic Team Head Believes 2022 Will Be the Biggest Year Ever for Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog is going to have a really strong 2022 according to Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka.

Twinfinite talked to the veteran developer at Gamescom 2022, and he mentioned that the second Sonic movie has been really successful and has ushered many people into the fanbase of the franchise.

On top of that, Sonic Origins was released right after that, while Sonic Frontiers will come on November 8, to which we have to add the Netflix TV show Sonic Prime.

Over the past 31 years, according to Iizuka-san, there has never been so much content coming for the fans of the franchise.

Due to that, he believes that “2022 is going to be the biggest year for Sonic.”

He also added that Sonic Origins is the perfect game for new fans who have just seen the movies so far and want to experience what made dedicated gamers fall in love with the franchise.

On the other hand, he believes that Sonic Frontiers is going to be “an amazing game” for those hardcore gamers who have already played many Sonic titles.

A few weeks ago, during Sega’s financial conference call, the company’s executives expressed “high expectations” for Sonic Frontiers also citing the beneficial effect from the success of the latest Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie.