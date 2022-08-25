Skull and Bones Gets Trailer Detailing PC Graphics Features

Skull and Bones is shaping up to be an incredibly pretty game on PC.

A trailer dropped today to let those planning on picking up Skull and Bones for PC know exactly what they are getting as far as graphics options go. The trailer opens with a very large and informative “4K HDR” heading so you know the game will look as nice as possible on PC, especially with the trailer’s additional promise of raytracing. To go with that, the game’s framerate will be entirely uncapped. Skull and Bones will have “complete customization” for graphics settings.

You can see the full trailer below, and it’s certainly nice. There’s a good, but brief, look at some story bits as well.

For those who enjoy seeing their game picture as big as possible, Skull and Bones will have ultrawide support at launch. The graphics will also have DLSS and FSR.

Skull and Bones will be coming out Nov. 8 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

For those who may be unsure when it comes to what Skull & Bones is all about, the Ubisoft store listing has this to share:

Enter the perilous paradise of Skull and Bones inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy, as you overcome the odds and rise from an outcast to an infamous pirate.

Grow your infamy to gain access to more resources and opportunities as you take on riskier contracts to gain the most loot.

Craft up to 12 ships and customize them with a variety of weapons and armor to maximize your chances for success.

Be wary in this untamed open world inspired by the Indian Ocean. There are predators lurking around every corner.

Choose how you want to take on the seas. Sail solo or team up with two friends to watch your back in either PvE or PvEvP.

Related Posts