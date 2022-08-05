SD Gundam Battle Alliance Unleashes More Mobile Suits in Action in New Trailer

Bandai Namco released a new trailer if its upcoming action game SD Gundam Battle Alliance, showing more of its heroes in action.

The trailer is the third of the series introducing the mobile suits available in the game, and this time around we get to see the actual SD Gundam, the sentient ones who don’t need a pilot.

Among them, we see the classic trio Musha Gundam, Knight Gundam, and Command Gundam, on top of three more inspired by Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam, Cao Cao Wing Gundam, and Sun Jian Gundam Astray.

For all of them, we get to see how they fight, on top of their special moves.

You can check the trailer out below.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and will release on August 25, 2022.

The game depicts a world in which the stories of the Gundam universe have been distorted by a phenomenon named “Breaks.” In order to correct this false history, players have to lead platoons of three mobile suits and pilots and take on a variety of missions.

You can acquire new mobile suits and various parts to develop your favorite mobile suits into the most powerful machines.

If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original announcement and trailer, a gallery of screenshots, a trailer showing more mobile suits and pilots, and one showing the opening cutscene.