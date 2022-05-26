SD Gundam Battle Alliance Release Date Announced; Gundam Evolution Getting Console Beta; SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Revealed

Today Bandai Namco hosted the Gundam Game Fest event sharing news about four Gundam games, including a brand new one.

We start with the recently-announced SD Gundam Battle Alliance for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with a brand new trailer revealing an overview of the gameplay.

We also take a look at an original Gundam appearing in the game, Gundam Latreia. On top of that, the trailer also features a glimpse of the story.

Last, but not least, we also get the release date, which is August 25, 2022. Pre-orders start today and we also learn that the game will be the Gundam Game with the most supported languages ever: English, Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Neutral Spanish, Brazillian Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai.

Next, we move to Gundam Evolution for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC, which also gets a new trailer showing gameplay.

We learn about a network test for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One that will happen in the United States, Canada, and Japan. It’ll be hosted between June 23 and June 28.

Applications are open right now until June 12 for Round One and between June 12 and June 25 for Round 2.

We then get to see three game modes, Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction, and the feature that lets you customize your mobile suit.

Then, we take a look at the latest news for Gundam Battle Operation 2 for PS4, PS5, and PC.

The game is soon going to get a new mobile suit from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, the NZ-666 Kshatriya.

Lastly, Bandai Namco showcased a new mobile game, SD Gundam G Generation Eternal for iOS and Android. A closed beta test is coming soon in North America, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong/Macau, and South Korea.