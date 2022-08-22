PlayStation VR2 Release Window Announced

The PlayStation VR2 is going to be force to be reckoned with when it releases.

It seems those anticipating the PlayStation VR2 headset might not have all that long to wait. New tweets from all official regional PlayStation accounts have given the release window as “coming early 2023”.

You can see the “full” Tweet below. Technically, it is a full Tweet reveal but also a massive tease for those wanting the next step in PlayStation’s VR.

Just last month it was announced that PlayStation was teaming up with Tobii to handle the eye-tracking technology for the PS VR2.

We also got further details on user experience features like a See-Through View that was explained as:

While wearing the headset, users will be able to see the surrounding area due to the PS VR2’s embedded front cameras. Users only have to press the function button on the headset or use the Card in the Control Center, and it will bring up the option to choose between viewing the surrounding area or viewing the content on display in the PS VR2.

The headset boasts some pretty powerful graphics, “players can enjoy VR game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment. The content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.”

Among the confirmed titles to be hitting the PS VR2 is Resident Evil Village, which makes sense considering Resident Evil 7 was available on the first PS VR headset. We will be sure to bring you more information on an official/direct release date when we know more.

Related Posts