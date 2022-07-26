PlayStation VR2 Will Include a See-Through Mode and More in New User Experience

The PlayStation VR2 is approaching, and PlayStation just announced a ton of new features for the VR set. Check out the recap of the new post!

With the launch of the PlayStation VR2 is rapidly approaching, PlayStation gave fans more information as to what separates the sequel from the original. In an early blog post, Sr. Staff Product Manager, Yasuo Takahashi, breaks down a few important features that will make this an improvement.

Check out their official descriptions below.

See-Through View

With PS VR2, you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset with our new see-through feature. It comes in handy when you want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in your room without taking the headset off. Thanks to PS VR2’s embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Center, to switch between viewing your surroundings, or viewing the content on PS VR2. The Card in the Control Center also gives quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting your play area.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Broadcast Yourself While Playing

A new broadcast feature for PS VR2 will allow you to film yourself while playing, by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to the console. It’s a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with your fellow gamers as it happens!

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Customized Play Area

The play area for PS VR2 can be customized by using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and the embedded cameras. The cameras will allow you to scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers allow you to expand and further customize the play area to fit your play style and room environment. While playing, if you get close to the boundary you have set up, you will receive a warning that you are closely approaching the play area boundary. You can modify your settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. Once you set up your play area, the settings will be saved unless you move into a different play area.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

In VR Mode, players can enjoy VR game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment. Content will be displayedin 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.

In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rate.

Takahashi-san goes on to mention that PS VR2 game developers will be receiving access to this new software in an upcoming patch in order to aid in their development process. He closes out the post sharing that more news will be coming including a launch date and more titles set to come in the future.

There is no set release date for the upcoming VR set minus the range of late 2022 or early 2023. However, plenty of titles have already been confirmed to make this a worthy purchase with the likes of Resident Evil: Village, No Man’s Sky and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution heading to PS VR2.

Related Posts