Can you name all these Big Bang theory side characters?

Even though the smash hit CBS television show ended back in 2019, The Big Bang Theory still remains one of the biggest sitcoms ever created.

From the loveable camaraderie of the ragtag bunch of pals at the heart of the series to the geek-speak gags that helped bring nerd culture slap bang into the mainstream zeitgeist, The Big Bang Theory was a thoroughly enjoyable turn-off-your-brain comedy that scratched that Friends-shaped itch in our souls.

With that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to put your knowledge of the uber-popular sitcom to the test. All you’ll need to do is identify these thirteen Big Bang Theory side characters from just a single image and you’re golden.

So, without further ado, dust off your Star Trek outfits, laminate those roommate agreements and come join us for Twinfinite’s latest quiz. Bazinga!

Only True Big Bang Theory Fans Can Name These Side Characters Let's kick things off with an easy one: Who is this? LeVar Burton Leonard Nimoy Patrick Stewart Wil Wheaton What's the name of this dermatologist? Evelyn Scott Emily Sweeney Ellie Shaw Emma Smith What's the name of this doctor? Professor Nucleus Professor Electron Professor Proton Professor Neutron How about this guy? Billy Sparks Barry Kripke Spalding Winter Ian Greenfield Who is this? Zayne Jones Zack Johnson Zachary Quinto Zaid Jackson Who is this young lady? Sylvie Cooper Leslie Winkle Annaugh Moss Dr. Jane Figler What's the name of this comic book store owner? Stuart Bloom Bobby Bowers Mark Serafinowicz Barry Lowenstein Who is this loveable chap? Bert Kibbler Brent Kirk Bradley Klein Blake Kennedy Who's this? Martha Cooper Margery Cooper Melissa Cooper Melanie Cooper Who is the lady on the left? Praneeta Koothrappali Pranesh Koothrappali Padmaj Koothrappali Priya Koothrappali Who is this famous side character? Nancy Hofstadter Suzanne Hofstadter Beverly Hofstadter Lucy Hofstadter Who is this? Melissa Ursula Ramona Mandy Who is the girl on the right? Debby Denise Laura Phoebe Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? We’ve got plenty, including ones on Joey or Howard, Monica & Lily, Alien, The Lord of the Rings, Scream, Marvel, The Thing, Terminator 2, The Shining and even one on iconic video game villains.

Image Sources: Warner Bros. Television (via The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Screen Rant, The News Motion, The Delite, Hello Magazine and DNA India)

Related Posts