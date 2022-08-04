MultiVersus Season 1 & Morty Release Delayed, Preseason Extended

The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced today that the upcoming season one release has now been delayed. Seeing as Morty Smith was also supposed to be releasing with the new season, his introduction to the game will also be delayed.

There has not been a new date announced for the start of season one at time of writing.

The actual Tweets read:

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!

Just yesterday, players were finally given a look at the MultiVersus season one battle pass. The current pre-season battle pass was supposed to end on the Aug. 8, but it seems that might be extended. Seeing as MultiVersus has been trucking along as far as player count goes, a slight delay will likely not hit the game too hard.

We’ve given our own ideas as to what iconic characters could be joining the MultiVersus roster in the future, such as Jon Snow and Jesse Pinkman.

We will be sure to let readers know when more information on the start of MultiVersus season one is known.

