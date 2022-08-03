MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass Cost & Number of Tiers Revealed

Players of MultiVersus finally have information regarding the Season 1 Battle Pass courtesy of the game’s director.

Since the beginning of its open beta on July 26, players of the platform fighter MultiVersus have been curious about specific details regarding its Season 1 Battle Pass.

Currently, players have the chance to purchase a Preseason Battle Pass that contains 15 tiers of unlockable goodies at a cost of 300 Gleamium, but we now have a better idea of what to expect from the proper Season 1 Battle Pass courtesy of game director Tony Huynh on Twitter.

When asked by a fan, Tony Huynh clarified that MultiVersus’ first seasonal battle pass will cost 950 Gleamium (which works out to about $10) and have 50 tiers for players to unlock:

I think it's 950 gleamium, but has 50 tiers. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 2, 2022

More information about the battle pass will certainly be forthcoming on the game’s website and official social media presence, but for now, it’s great to have more specific information about what the pass itself will entail when it lands in MultiVersus on August 9th.

To better prepare yourself for the pass’s debut, you may want to check out Twinfinite’s guide on how to get Gleamium, which also covers everything you can spend the premium currency on at the moment.

With high player numbers and positive reception, MultiVersus has had a successful first week of its open beta, which began on July 26. The fighter puts players in control of popular Warner Bros. characters and pits them against each other in 2v2 battles. If you’ve yet to give its open beta a try, now might be the time to choose your fighter and enter the fray.