Watch Popular Hololive Vtuber Minato Aqua Play Her Own Upcoming Visual Novel Aquarius

Popular Hololive Vtuber Minato Aqua has livestreamed a sizable chunk of gameplay of her upcoming visual novel game Aquarium.

We get to see the beginning of the story, alongside the participation of two additional Hololive stars, Houshou Marine and Shirakami Fubuki.

Minato Aqua isn’t only playing the heroine, but she’s also extensively involved in the creation of the visual novel, published by Entergram.

Aquarium releases in Japan on October 27 and no western localization has been announced for the moment.

The concept revolves around a love story between a noble and his new maid Minato Aqua set in a world that resembles western Europe. It’s a pure novel-themed visual novel in which the player plays the role of Minato Aqua’s employer and falls in love with his maid.

Our heroine is a new maid hiding a secret in service of the heir of the noble Francois family, who has lost his memories and has nightmares every night in which an unknown girl who says she hates him.

One summer day the hero is told by his sisters that he needs to practice leadership for when he’ll have to take over the reins of the family. To do so, he needs to give guidance to his clumsy maid and give her advice from time to time.

