Hololive Vtuber Houshou Marine Will Appear in Minato Aqua’s Visual Novel Aquarium for PS4 & Switch

Today Entergram announced a new character that will appear in Aquarium, the upcoming pure love visual novel starring virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua.

The new character is inevitably another popular Vtuber from the Hololive team, and it’s Houshou Marine, one of the most popular with her nearly 2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Yet, she will appear in Aquarium in a very different role compared to her usual pirate persona. She’ll be a senior maid who mentors Aqua the newbie.

She’s recognized by their employer as a reliable maid who is always cheerful and flexible in her work. As a colleague working for the Francois family, Marine is sometimes strict with Aqua, while at times she treats her kindly.

You can check out her character design below.

The game releases in Japan on October 27 and no western localization has been announced for the moment.

The concept revolves around a love story between a noble and his new maid Minato Aqua set in a world that resembles western Europe. It’s a pure novel-themed visual novel in which the player plays the role of Minato Aqua’s employer and falls in love with his maid.

Our heroine is a new maid hiding a secret in service of the heir of the noble Francois family, who has lost his memories and has nightmares every night in which an unknown girl who says she hates him.

One summer day the hero is told by his sisters that he needs to practice leadership for when he’ll have to take over the reins of the family. To do so, he needs to give guidance to his clumsy maid and give her advice from time to time.