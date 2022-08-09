Minato Aqua’s Visual Novel Aquarium Gets Super-Cute Opening Cutscene Trailer

Entergram revealed a trailer featuring the opening cutscene of Aquarium, the pure love visual novel starring virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua.

Today Entergram revealed a trailer featuring the opening cutscene of Aquarium, the upcoming pure love visual novel starring virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua.

The cutscene comes with lovely anime-style visuals and the theme song of the game “Imada, Aoi” (which translates into “Still Blue”) performed by Minato Aqua herself.

The full version will be included in a CD within the Hololive Official limited edition of the game.

You can enjoy it below.

The game releases in Japan on October 27 and no western localization has been announced for the moment.

The concept revolves around a love story between a noble and his new maid Minato Aqua set in a world that resembles western Europe. It’s a pure novel-themed visual novel in which the player plays the role of Minato Aqua’s employer and falls in love with his maid.

Our heroine is a new maid hiding a secret in service of the heir of the noble Francois family, who has lost his memories and has nightmares every night in which an unknown girl who says she hates him.

One summer day the hero is told by his sisters that he needs to practice leadership for when he’ll have to take over the reins of the family. To do so, he needs to give guidance to his clumsy maid and give her advice from time to time.

On top of Minato Aqua, the game will also star more popular virtual YouTubers, Houshou Marine and Shirakami Fubuki.