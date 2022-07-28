Hololive Vtuber Shirakami Fubuki Will Appear in Minato Aqua’s Visual Novel Aquarium for PS4 & Switch

Image Source: Entergram

Today Entergram revealed another character who will appear in Aquarium, the upcoming pure love visual novel starring virtual YouTuber Minato Aqua.

The new character is the sister of the hero, played by Hololive virtual YouTuber Shirakami Fubuki, who is also very popular with 1.9 million subscribers on her YouTUbe channel.

As the daughter of the noble Francois family, she administers the land in her father’s name and she is known to prioritize the interests of the family over her own feelings.

The name of the character will be simply Fubuki. She is torn between her duties as an aristocrat and her desire for her brother’s happiness as his older sister.

She is the third Hololive Vtuber that will appear in the visual novel following Minato Aqua herself and the previously-revealed Houshou Marine.

Image Source: Entergram

The game releases in Japan on October 27 and no western localization has been announced for the moment.

The concept revolves around a love story between a noble and his new maid Minato Aqua set in a world that resembles western Europe. It’s a pure novel-themed visual novel in which the player plays the role of Minato Aqua’s employer and falls in love with his maid.

Our heroine is a new maid hiding a secret in service of the heir of the noble Francois family, who has lost his memories and has nightmares every night in which an unknown girl who says she hates him.

One summer day the hero is told by his sisters that he needs to practice leadership for when he’ll have to take over the reins of the family. To do so, he needs to give guidance to his clumsy maid and give her advice from time to time.