Guild Wars 2 Is Releasing on Steam Next Week

You read that headline right. The long-standing MMORPG Guild Wars 2 will be hitting Steam next week on Aug. 23 to celebrate its 10th anniversary. There is already a Steam page up so that you can add it to your wishlist.

With this launch, a new content bundle will be coming called the Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection just for Steam users. This Complete Collection will be priced at $99.97 and include not only all of the MMO’s expansions to date (Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, End of Dragons) but also “all five seasons of the game’s episodic Living World that bridge the gap between the game’s main narrative arcs.”

The Complete Collection contains the first 10 years of Guild Wars 2 in one amazing package, from the first steps into its epic virtual world all the way to the explosive climax of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons.

This isn’t even all that is happening to get players in the celebratory mood, either. With the game’s Aug. 23 Steam release, Guild Wars 2 will also become eligible for Twitch Drops.

By watching their favorite streamers playing Guild Wars 2 on Twitch, players will be able to earn exclusive in-game character rewards including classic outfits, experience boosters, and even a unique Glowing Purple Mask cosmetic. The first Twitch Drop rewards campaign begins on Aug. 23 and ends on Aug. 28.

That Aug. 28 end date is coincidentally the precise 10th year of Guild Wars 2, as it was originally released on that date in 2012.

Related Posts