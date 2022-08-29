The Callisto Protocol Developer Teases Spectacular Moment that We Haven’t Seen Yet & Was a Big Challenge to Create

The developers of The Callisto Protocol teased a “big event” in the game that is likely to impress.

What we have seen of The Callisto Protocol looks really good so far, but apparently, the developers at Striking Distance Studios have something even more impressive in store.

Twinfinite talked to chief technology officer Mark James at Gamescom 2022, and he revealed that the scene in the water at the end of the trailer showcased at Opening Night Live was very challenging to achieve due to the fast-moving water simulation.

Yet, according to James, there is a “big event” in the game that was even more challenging to achieve. That moment hasn’t been shown yet, but it was even more of a challenge to create for the developer in terms of VFX (visual effects), and it’s more spectacular due to that.

While James did not share more to avoid spoilers, it’s certainly intriguing, especially considering just how impressive what we’ve seen so far of The Callisto Protocol is.

We’ll have to wait and see, even because we don’t know whether this “big event” will be showcased before launch or will actually be left for players to discover directly within the game.

The Callisto Protocol releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 2, 2022.

Of course, you should stay tuned on Twinfinite for the publishing of the full interview, which will come soon.

