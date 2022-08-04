Bethesda Reveals Full Quakecon Schedule With Redfall Panel, but Starfield Isn’t Listed

Today Bethesda revealed the full schedule of its upcoming Quakecon event that will be aired between August 18 and August 20.

As announced a while ago, the event will still be fully online with no in-presence portion, but it still promises plenty of fun to be had.

There will be content about released games like Ghostwire Tokyo, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Fallout 76, and upcoming games, like Arkane’s Redfall.

That being said, it appears that there isn’t any scheduled content dedicated to Starfield in the calendar.

There’s still a possibility that something may be said or shown during the welcome segment, which will be hosted by id Software’s Marty Stratton.

Below you can check out the schedule of the first day, with a full one available online.

Interestingly, Bethesda is going to provide a lot of localized streams from its regional offices, and you can also expect the Quake Pro League tournament to bring together the best competitors within the scene of the venerable first-person shooter.

A variety of activities like quizzes, PC building panels, and a cosplay competition complete the scenario.

Of course, you can expect coverage of all relevant news here on Twinfinite. It’ll be interesting to see if Starfield will indeed be completely missing or there will be surprise along the way.