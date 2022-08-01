Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals King’s Canyon Changes

The new Apex Legends: Hunted gameplay trailer for the upcoming season 14 is definitely not light when it comes to new content.

In lieu of a new map, King’s Canyon is getting a bit of a facelift. This new map update is referred to in the gameplay trailer as “Reforged” and it seems to be bringing back the Skull Town locations as well as updating a few of the most popular fight areas such as Cage.

You can see the trailer and all the battle royale glory below.

The trailer also gives a more detailed look at Vantage than we have seen in the Stories from the Outlands or the launch trailer. Not only can Vantage zip to the location of her pet bat Echo, she can also scan enemy teams for their armor types.

The Apex Legends level cap will also be raised with the new season. For many seasons now it has capped out at 500. This has meant players can still get Apex Tokens to use on characters and some cosmetics, but they can’t get new Apex Packs for leveling up.

The trailer also gives a peek at what the battle pass will have in store. Players can definitely expect a legendary Triple Take skin to be part of the offerings, and it is certainly pretty.

Apex Legends Season 14 will be coming Aug. 9.

