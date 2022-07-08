Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Gets New Video Featuring Japanese & English Voice-Overs

Today Nintendo shared a new video of its upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, featuring the voice-overs in English and Japanese.

The video features a scene of the game alternating Japanese and English voice-overs. While it isn’t a direct comparison, because you won’t hear the same lines in different languages, it still provides a good idea of what you may expect.

It’s also a good way to advertise the fact that both voice tracks are included out of the box and no additional download is required.

You can check it out below and make your own opinion. Personally, my mind is made, and if you know me, you probably know which way I’m leaning.

Whether you prefer to play with English or Japanese voices, #XenobladeChronicles3 includes both at launch – no additional download required! pic.twitter.com/Q7o2fkwMpv — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 8, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. if you’d like to learn more, you can check out the trailers and footage revealed at the dedicated Nintendo Direct a few days ago and more from this morning. You can also listen to some lovely tracks shared last week.

Last, but definitely not least, we also have an extensive hands-on preview for your perusal, discussing plenty of aspects of the game ahead of its launch.