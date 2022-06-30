Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Gets New Videos Revealing Beautiful Music Tracks

Today Nintendo published three videos featuring the music of its upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch.

Today Nintendo published three videos featuring the music of its upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

While there is no gameplay or footage on display, we get to hear three lovely tracks, “Keves Battle,” “A Life Sent On,” and “The Weight of Life”

As usual for Xenoblade games, the soundtrack of the game, spearheaded by Yasunori Mitsuda, sounds extremely promising.

You can listen to the tracks below, and check out a description of each from Nintendo.

“Get fired up with Keves Battle, one of the battle themes that appears in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.”

“This sombre flute-based melody from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is played by off-seers Noah and Mio to mourn those who’ve fallen in battle.”

“This is “The Weight of Life”, a moving song that expresses the emotions of Noah, Mio and their friends as they fight their way through the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. if you’d like to learn more, you can check out the trailers and footage revealed at the dedicated Nintendo Direct a few days ago.