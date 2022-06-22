Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reveals Trailer, Tons of Gameplay, Details & $29.99 Expansion Pack With DLC Aplenty

Today Nintendo hosted one of its Direct presentations dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, revealing a ton of details and gameplay.

We start with a new and intense trailer focusing on the story and characters of the game, also revealing a few rather compelling and very dark elements of the setting.

We learn that the people living in the world only live ten years, during which they are required to fight until their term expires or they die in battle.

We also take a look at the six characters who will unite and fight against this cruel fate, Noah, Eunie, Lanz, Mio, Taion, and Sena.

The next segment explores the world of Aionios, its inhabitants, colonies, rest spots, and more.

Gameplay information show crafting, quests, and landmarks that serve as fast travel spots. You can also use a navigation feature to guide you or change the time of day to encounter monsters that only appear at specific time.

Entering battle is seamless and you can use arts assigned to certain buttons and positional attacks. Multiple arts can be linked in devastating and satisfying chain attacks.

There are three different roles for characters, including attackers, defenders, and healers, and you can change the character you control at any time.

We also take a look at the class system including Swordfighter, Zephyr, Medic Gunner, Tactician, Heavy Guard, and Ogre. Characters can change their class and learn master arts to mix and match their powers.

That being said, you aren’t limited to the party remembers as you can recruit additional heroes, one of which can fight with you as a seventh party member: Ashera, Valdi, Riku & Manana, Fiona, Alexandria, Gray, and more. Each of them has a special class including Guardian Commander, Incursor, War Medic, and more.

Your characters can also interlink and turn into an Ouroboros, a powerful creature that can unleash special arts. The form and arts of any Ouroboros are determined by the character that takes the lead.

Last, but not least, we get the reveal of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass priced at $29.99 including the following content. It’ll culminate with a new story scenario coming by the end of 2023.

You can check out all the footage below.