Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Gets Extensive Trailer Introducing Story, Characters, Gameplay Features, & More

Image Source: Nintendo

Today Nintendo published an extensive trailer of its upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, including a look at plenty of aspects of the game.

This is one of the overview trailers that Nintendo always releases before the launch of a game, showing off pretty much every relevant aspect.

This includes the story, the cast of characters, the gameplay features, and pretty much everything you need to see before you grab the game off the shelves or the eShop.

We’re treated to an extensive look at the combat system, various key cutscenes, how the character roles work and the ability to change class, the ability to bring a variety of “hero” characters with you, exploration features, cooking, crafting, camping, traversal, and more.

You can listen to the video below. For now, it’s available only in Japanese.

An English version will likely follow down the line, even if it’s difficult to predict when.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. if you’d like to learn more, you can check out the trailers and footage revealed at the dedicated Nintendo Direct a few days ago. You can also listen to some lovely tracks shared last week.

Last, but definitely not least, we also have an extensive hands-on preview for your perusal, discussing plenty of aspects of the game ahead of its launch.

