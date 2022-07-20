Xenoblade Chronicles 3 English Overview Trailer Shows All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Switch JRPG

Nintendo published an extensive overview trailer of its upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3, showing all you need to know.

Today Nintendo published an extensive overview trailer of its upcoming JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

This is the traditional large trailer that Nintendo always releases before the launch of a game, showing off pretty much every relevant aspect. It was released in Japanese a few weeks ago, but we finally get the English version.

The video focuses on showcasing the story, the cast of characters, the gameplay features, and pretty much everything you need to see before you grab the game off the shelves or the eShop or your favorite video game store.

We’re treated to an extensive look at the combat system, various key cutscenes, how the character roles work and the ability to change class, the ability to bring a variety of “hero” characters with you, exploration features, cooking, crafting, camping, traversal, and more.

You can watch it below.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 releases on July 29, 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. if you’d like to learn more, you can check out the trailers and footage revealed at the dedicated Nintendo Direct a few days ago and more from this morning. You can also listen to some lovely tracks shared last week, and take a look at the contents of the day-one DLC.

Last, but definitely not least, we also have an extensive hands-on preview for your perusal, discussing plenty of aspects of the game ahead of its launch.