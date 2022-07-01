Star Citizen Gets New Videos Showing More Alpha 3.17.2 Content as Crowdfunding Passes $485 Million

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games released more videos showcasing content coming in the next update and more.

The first video focuses on content that will be implemented with the upcoming Alpha 3.17.2 version of the game. It includes new armor, missions, locations (both in space and on planets), and more.

We also take another look at the “Siege of Orison” event, which will see players square off against NPC pirates in the floating city of Orison in close FPS combat.

We also get another video in which we hear from the game’s audio team.

You can watch both below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total is at almost $485 million and it’s currently sitting on $485,189,666.

The number of registered accounts is at almost 4 million, having reached 3,949,304 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that recently concluded.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.