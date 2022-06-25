Star Citizen Gets New Video Showing Siege of Orison FPS Event and New Derelict Coming in Alpha 3.17.2

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games released a new video showcasing content coming in the next update.

The video focuses on a derelict that will be placed on the surface of Microtech with the upcoming Alpha 3.17.2 version of the game. Basically, it’s a crashed starship that has been taken over by an NPC faction.

The second part of the video is perhaps even more exciting, featuring a look at the area created for the “Siege of Orison” event, which will see players square off against NPC pirates in the floating city of prison. This time around they won’t be able to rely on their ships, as the event is focused on FPS combat on the “ground” (if you can call Orison’s platforms “ground”).

You can watch the video below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total is at almost $484 million and it’s currently sitting on $483,828,316.

The number of registered accounts has also recently surpassed 3.9 million, and it’s at 3,938,306 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one that recently concluded.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.