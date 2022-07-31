Watch a Bunch of Super-Cute Pikachus do the Pikachu Ondo Dance in New Pokemon Video

If you love Pokemon and feel in a summery mood, the official Japanese Pokemon Kids TV channel has a treat in store for you.

We get a new video featuring a troupe of cute Pikachus performing the “Pikachu Ondo Dance.”

If you’re not familiar with Japanese folk traditions, this is a dance performed with Ondo music usually associated with the Obon celebration (the tradition to honor the spirit of the ancestors in mid-August) and summer festivals.

In fact, the Pikachus wear the traditional hachimaki headband that people wear at summer festivals, and dance among the typical lanterns and in front of the Yagura stage pretty much as you’d see at this kind of celebration.

A second video was also released including a tutorial in case you’d like to learn the Pikachu Ondo Dance yourself. Unfortunately, that’s exclusively in Japanese, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to learn with a bit of effort.

You can enjoy both videos below.

