Watch Pikachu Visit a Pokemon Jet, Train, & More in Japan in New Video

Japan has a big passion for Pokemon and many in the country absolutely love vehicles of all kinds, and the video you’ll see below is all about that.

We start at Tokyo Haneda airport, with Pikachu and two kids taking part in a tour of Solaseed Air’s Pokemon Jet Boeing 737-800 featuring Exeggutor, showing the flight deck, the cabin, and the exterior. It’s quite cool, and I’ll even forgive them for pressing one of the landing light switches with the camera showing one of the beacon lights activating.

We then move on to Ichinoseki Station in Iwate prefecture, where we get to inspect a Pikachu-themed train.

The next segment is set in Yokohama port, where Pikachu checks out the ships of the Japanese Coast Guard.

Lastly, we go full circle as Pikachu visits Haneda Airport again, and more specifically the Coast Guard’s hangar with its Eurocopter EC225 Super Puma helicopters and Gulfstream V jet.

Yes. I’m feeling right at home here.

Whether you care more about cool vehicles or Pikachu, you can check out the full video below.

