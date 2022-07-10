Microsoft Flight Simulator Airbus A319 Announced; Flagstaff Airport Released; London Heathrow Update Gets New Trailer

Image source: UK2000 Scenery

Third-party developers delivered news about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator today.

First of all, LatinVFR announced that it will continue its Airbus series after the recently-released Airbus A321neo.

The next one in line is the smaller Arbus A319 CEO (with the older CFM56 and IAE engine options). More aircraft from the A320 family will come at a later time.

They also confirmed that there will be no implementation of the FlyByWire systems (albeit modders have us covered there) and they will continue to use the default A320neo systems as a base. They have no intention to compete with more advanced addons and their target is the Xbox and PC marketplace market.

Next, we get the release of Flagstaff Pulliam Airport (KFLG) in Arizona by UK2000 Scenery.

You can find it at the developer’s own shop and SimMarket for $15.23 plus applicable VAT.

Full detail Buildings

Realistic Ground Markings

Hi Res ground image

Stunning Night Effects

High details Airport Vehicles

Excellent Frame Rates

Full set of signs

Fencing

GA Static Aircraft

Vegatation

PBR Materials

Internal Tower details

Internal Pier details

Animates Flags

Choose of TWO versions, one with Static aircraft and another without any static.​

We also get a trailer of the updated version 2 of iniBuilds’ London Heathrow airport, which will be provided for free to anyone who purchased it.

The improvements, which you can read and see below, are very visible.

Hilton Garden Inn bug fix

Terminal 2b emissive improvements

Terminal 5a detailed interior and improved night lighting

Terminal 2 limited interior and improved night lighting

Terminal 5b texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting

Terminal 5c texture and geometry improvements, limited interior with improved night lighting

Various Vehicle Path decals added

Various Taxi-way decals added

Improvements to T2 Construction Area

Minor Improvements to T3 Landside detail

Added custom Runway Exit Lighting (orange-green alternating)

Added aprons and lines to Fire and Maintenance Area

Added Landside detail for Cargo Terminal area

Added lighting to T5 Industrial Area

Changed gate 236 to 237 (including signage etc)

Yellow lines now sorted under runway markings

Added double-white line around parking/taxi boundaries

Added parking position for G515 (fix for incorrect jetway being called at 516)

Adjusted jetway rotation for G516 to prevent obstruction to VDGS

Added exclude under Concorde model

Rework of airline gate allocation

If you’d like to learn more about Microsoft Flight Simulator, you can check out our brand new interview with head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann about the 40th Anniversary Edition, the world update, and more.

We also recently published a review of the Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which is a great controller for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.

