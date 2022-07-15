Madden NFL 23 Franchise Mode Makes Big Changes To Free Agents

In a new Gridiron Notes, Madden NFL 23 discusses changes coming to how Free Agents will work in the Franchise Mode of the upcoming game.

Part of what players will get to experience when working with Free Agents this time around will be reworking the Free Agent Hub visuals, which should bring some of the excitement back into the process. Madden NFL 23 understands how important building a team is, so these changes are written as, “from all new screens, to additional evaluation periods, player motivations and added salary cap functions there is a whole new dynamic to engage with when trying to put together the ideal roster.”

There is also a video accompanying the Gridiron Notes entry that you can see below.

One of the massive changes to the way Free Agents will work is the implementation of Player Motivations. In previous titles, Free Agents would sign with the team that offered the most money, but now there is a little bit more to it for convincing players to sign.

These conditions can range from location, coach prestige, team composition and more. All players will begin with a set of 3 Motivations but with every year a player continues with a Franchise, these may update to better align with their current situation.

If you’ve always loved the Franchise Mode, there’s more than enough here to change it drastically from previous years.

Madden NFL 23 will be out Aug. 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

