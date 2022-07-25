Juventus Returning to FIFA 23 as Club & EA Sports Sign Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership

Since FIFA 20, Juventus has been called “Piemonte Calcio” due to an exclusive partnership with Konami. This is going to end with FIFA 23.

Since FIFA 20, popular Italian soccer club Juventus has been called “Piemonte Calcio” in EA Sports’ franchise due to an exclusive partnership with Konami. This is going to end with FIFA 23.

EA Sports has announced that the tables have turned, as it has signed an exclusive multi-year partnership with the club that will start with FIFA 23 and will then continue with the renamed EA Sports FC series once the FIFA license ends this year.

EA SPORTS becomes Juventus’ exclusive sport video gaming partner, which means “a fully authentic in-game integration that will feature Juventus’ stadium, Allianz Stadium, along with the club’s logo and kits.”

On top of these, the club and the developer will work together across “a number of lifestyle and cultural initiatives bringing new opportunities outside of football.”

Alongside the club partnership, former footballer Claudio Marchisio will appear as a FUT Hero and Dušan Vlahović will serve as an ambassador for FIFA 23.

Below you can watch a trailer celebrating the deal.

David Jackson, VP of brand for EA SPORTS FIFA accompanied the press release with a statement:

“We’re excited to reaffirm our deep commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus. This phenomenal club means so much to us and our fans and will enable EA SPORTS to continue to deliver the most authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences possible in FIFA 23 and beyond.”

We also get a comment from Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer.

“We are proud to return by EA SPORTS’ side. The partnership with EA SPORTS goes beyond the concept of traditional partnership, together in the shared project of looking into the future, talking to new generations, riding the wave of new trends, urban culture and lifestyle. We chose EA SPORTS to go one step further because it is a partner sharing our vision and ambition. We are pleased to make this journey with a brand standing out for its originality, uniqueness, and innovation, as Juventus does.”

FIFA 23 releases at some point in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.