Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live 72 Dated; Will Reveal More of Update 6.2

Today Square Enix announced the air date of the next Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live broadcast.

The livestream will happen on Friday, August 2 at 4:00 am PDT, 7:00 am EDT, noon BST, or 1:00 pm CEST.

It will air on YouTube (you can find the embed below), Twitch, and NicoNico.

This will be the 72nd Letter from the Producer Live and the topic will be, of course, update 6.2 “Buried Memory.” We’ll learn more about the patch on top of what was revealed in the 71st edition of the broadcast a few weeks ago.

Of course, you can expect a full report about the broadcast with all the content and reveals here on Twinfinite as soon as it airs, just in case you don’t want to be up and about at 4:00.

Incidentally, just yesterday we saw the key artwork of the update, and we learned that the planned expansion of the North American data centers has been delayed.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics, and about the upcoming update 6.2 “Buried Memory,” which will introduce the “Island Sanctuary” feature and more.