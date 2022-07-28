Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.2 “Buried Memory” Gets Gorgeous & Intriguing Key Art
Today Square Enix released the key artwork of the upcoming patch 6.2 for its super-popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.
Today Square Enix released the key artwork of the upcoming patch 6.2 for its super-popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.
The artwork, which is downright gorgeous, shows Themis, Erichthonios, and another character who is almost certainly Lahabrea.
This is rather appropriate because the new raid which will feature them, “Pandæmonium: Abyssos,” is one of the key additions of the update.
The update comes in late August and doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but you can check out the full artwork below alongside a summary of its content.
- New Main Scenario Quests
- New High-end Raid – Pandæmonium: Abyssos
- Island Sanctuary
- New Dungeon – The Fell Court of Troia
- New Trial
- The First Variant Dungeon – The Sil’dihn Subterrane (Patch 6.25)
- The First Criterion Dungeons – Another Sil’dihn Subterrane and Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) (Patch 6.25)
- New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay S1T7
- Main Scenario Revisions
- Tataru’s Grand Endeavor
- Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.25)
- New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.25)
- New Tribe Quests – The Omicrons (Patch 6.25)
- Adventurer Plates (Official Release)
- Allagan Tomestones of Causality
- New Crafting Recipes
- New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes
- New Fashion Accessories
Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.
You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics, and about the upcoming update 6.2 “Buried Memory,” which will introduce the “Island Sanctuary” feature and more.