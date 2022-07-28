Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.2 “Buried Memory” Gets Gorgeous & Intriguing Key Art

Image Source: Square Enix

Today Square Enix released the key artwork of the upcoming patch 6.2 for its super-popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.

The artwork, which is downright gorgeous, shows Themis, Erichthonios, and another character who is almost certainly Lahabrea.

This is rather appropriate because the new raid which will feature them, “Pandæmonium: Abyssos,” is one of the key additions of the update.

The update comes in late August and doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but you can check out the full artwork below alongside a summary of its content.

Image Source: Square Enix

New Main Scenario Quests

New High-end Raid – Pandæmonium: Abyssos

Island Sanctuary

New Dungeon – The Fell Court of Troia

New Trial

The First Variant Dungeon – The Sil’dihn Subterrane (Patch 6.25)

The First Criterion Dungeons – Another Sil’dihn Subterrane and Another Sil’dihn Subterrane (Savage) (Patch 6.25)

New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay S1T7

Main Scenario Revisions

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.25)

New Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.25)

New Tribe Quests – The Omicrons (Patch 6.25)

Adventurer Plates (Official Release)

Allagan Tomestones of Causality

New Crafting Recipes

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

New Fashion Accessories

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics, and about the upcoming update 6.2 “Buried Memory,” which will introduce the “Island Sanctuary” feature and more.