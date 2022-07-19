Exoprimal Gets New Gameplay from Capcom Showing PvP Mode & More

Today both the Japanese and western arms of Capcom released new gameplay of the upcoming dinosaur shooter Exoprimal.

We get to see a PvP mission both in English and in Japanese. They’re slightly different, so we included both below.

The third video, also from the Japanese arm of Capcom, shows more gameplay from the closed beta build. The closed beta still has two sessions to go on July 25 and August 7.

You can check the video out below.

Exoprimal is coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. if you’d like to see more, you can check out more gameplay from a few weeks ago, an earlier gameplay trailer, and a further gameplay presentation.

If you’re unfamiliar with Exopromal, it’s a team-based action game mixing in a bit of competition. The matches are 5v5, and while you collaborate with your teammates, you still have to complete your objectives before the rival team does in order to win.

The game is set in 2040, following the mysterious return of the dinosaurs, which have wrought death and destruction all over the world.

Players can count on futuristic power armor named “Exosuits” and use their powers to fight back against the dinosaurs, which will attack you and your companions in massive hordes.