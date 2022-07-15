Exoprimal Gets New Gameplay Showing Dinosaur Carnage Aplenty

Image Source: Capcom

Today Capcom provided another extended look at its upcoming dinosaur shooter Exoprimal.

The gameplay is split in two videos. The first breaks down the gameplay, explaining pretty much everything we see, from character selection to the various enemies we encounter. Unfortunately, the explanation is entirely in Japanese.

The second video showcases a co-op mission without interrupting.

The gameplay was recorded from the closed beta build, which still has two sessions to go on July 25 and August 7.

Exoprimal is coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. if you’d like to see more, you can check out more gameplay from a few weeks ago, this time in English, on top of an earlier gameplay trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with Exopromal, it’s a team-based action game mixing in a bit of competition. The matches are 5v5, and while you collaborate with your teammates, you still have to complete your objectives before the rival team does in order to win.

The game is set in 2040, following the mysterious return of the dinosaurs, which have wrought death and destruction all over the world.

Players can count on futuristic power armor named “Exosuits” and use their powers to fight back against the dinosaurs, which will attack you and your companions in massive hordes.