Exoprimal Shows Tons of Hungry Dinosaurs in 15 Minutes of Extended Gameplay Video

Today Capcom provided a new and extended look at its upcoming dinosaur shooter Exoprimal, showing an entire match in Dino Survival mode.

The video showcases a full match of the Dino Survival mode, and we get to see the teams compete to complete ever-changing objectives dictated by the Leviathan AI.

Apparently, we better get used to hearing “summoning raptors” quite a lot during this kind of match, but the quick and deadly dinosaurs made popular by Jurassic Park aren’t the only adversaries we’ll have to face.

After a full mantra of “summoning raptors,” we get to hear a “summoning T-Rex,” which certainly has a different vibe.

About halfway through the match things seem to ramp up and then the parties are prompted to perform a “final mission” in which they have to escort a “data key” to the objective. It feels a lot like Overwatch with dinosaurs.

At some point, Leviathan summons a Triceratops, which definitely doesn’t feel like your cute and friendly herbivore.

During the whole thing, the sarcastic AI will taunt each team by telling them about the opponents’ progress.

You can check it out below and see if it convinces you to sign up for the upcoming closed beta.

Exoprimal is coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.