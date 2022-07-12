The DioField Chronicle Gets Release & Special Edition Details, New English Trailer, & Screenshots

Image Source: Square Enix

Today Square Enix released a new trailer, screenshots, and release details of the upcoming tactics JRPG The DioField Chronicle.

Today Square Enix released a new trailer, screenshots, and release details of the upcoming tactics JRPG The DioField Chronicle.

While we pretty much already knew the release date, now we get the confirmation that the west gets the game on September 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The trailer is the same we saw in Japanese, but with English voice-overs and text, while we also take a look at new screenshots.

We also learn about two special editions.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will include in-game items that can be used “from near the start of the main game:” the Knight’s Spear weapon and Mystical Ring accessory. You also get digital versions of the Soundtrack and Artbook. It’s priced $74.99 (the standard edition is priced at $59.99).

On top of that, a physical Collector’s Edition set priced at $169.99 is also available, including the following.

The Diofield Chronicle physical game.

The DioField Chronicle Board Game – a competitive board game set in the world of the video game, The DioField Chronicle.

The DioField Chronicle Pin Set – a set of pins with four different coat of arms designs, each representing the Rowetale Alliance, Granvell Order, Blue Fox Mercenaries, and the Schoevian Empire.

You call see all the items in the gallery.

Early purchase bonuses include a weapon, the Rhopasto Knife, and an accessory, the Recruit’s Bangle.

Below you can watch the trailer and enjoy the screenshots.

Image Source: Square Enix

If you’d like to learn more about The DioField Chronicle, you can check out the original announcement, the first screenshots and plenty of details revealed back in March, alongside a ton of gameplay showcased last week.

The game promises “deep, strategic, real-time tactical battles” in which battles are decided by the assessment of battlefield conditions and issuance of decisive orders that take advantage of troops’ strengths and weaknesses.

Battles are portrayed with a fetching diorama-like art style in 3D environments.