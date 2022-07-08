The DioField Chronicle Gets New Trailer Showing Characters, Gameplay, & More

Today Square Enix released a new trailer of the upcoming tactics JRPG The DioField Chronicle, which is coming in September.

Today Square Enix released a new trailer of the upcoming tactics JRPG The DioField Chronicle.

The trailer confirms the Japanese release date on September 21 announced a few days ago, while Steam is the only platform that will get the name on September 22.

Square Enix has not officially announced the western release date, but it’s confirmed on Steam and PlayStation Store on September 22, so that’s the most likely date for other platforms as well. Said platforms are PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The trailer showcases a look at battle campaign gameplay, on top of cutscenes, and the introduction of the main characters.

You can watch it below.

If you’d like to learn more about The DioField Chronicle, you can check out the original announcement, the first screenshots and plenty of details revealed back in March, alongside a ton of gameplay showcased last week.

The game promises “deep, strategic, real-time tactical battles” in which battles are decided by the assessment of battlefield conditions and issuance of decisive orders that take advantage of troops’ strengths and weaknesses.