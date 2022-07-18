Science Adventure Visual Novel Anonymous;Code Gets New Trailers Introducing the Cast

Image Source: Mages

Mages has released a series of trailers introducing many of the characters that will appear in the upcoming visual novel Anonymous;Code.

Mages has released a series of trailers introducing many of the characters that will appear in the upcoming Science Adventure visual novel Anonymous;Code.

We get to see Takaoka Pollon, Aizaki Momo, Yumikawa Cross, Maki Wind, Ozutani Tengen, Nonoka Hosho, Lyddie Kmar, Kurashina Bambi, Sawai Riko, Kyogoku Iroha, Samezu Kaoru, Soga Asuma, Okuda Ewan, and Graham Kingley.

This is another chance to see the game’s rather distinctive character design and enjoy some of its voice acting in Japanese.

Incidentally, we already know that Anonymous;Code is coming to North America and Europe courtesy of Spike Chunsoft in 2023 for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Japanese gamers won’t have to wait nearly as long, as the release in Japan is on July 28, 2022.

Speaking of waits, the game has taken a long route to finally reach its release after several delays. It was announced all the way back in 2015 so much that at some point, it was supposed to come on PS Vita.

You can watch the trailers below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Science Adventure franchise, it includes series like Steins;Gate, Chaos;Head Noah, Chaos;Child and Robotics;Notes. Basically, if it comes from Mages and has a semicolon in the middle of the title, it’s a Science Adventure visual novel.