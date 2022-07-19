Annapurna Interactive Is Hosting a Stray Pop-up in NYC Cat Cafe

Cat lovers won’t want to miss this free event in New York City to play Stray while hanging out with real, adoptable cats.

Stray, a cyberpunk adventure game about a lost cat, releases this week, and publisher Annapurna Interactive is hosting a free event at a cat cafe in New York City to celebrate.

Cat Cafe Meow Parlour will have a pop-up this upcoming weekend to kick off the launch of Stray. The pop-up will last from Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24; visitors can book 20-minute appointments to play Stray while in the company of real adoptable cats.

In addition to playing the game and playing with the cats, there will be free boba drinks from Boba Guys, limited edition Stray shirts for sale, and Stray sticker and button giveaways.

Advanced reservations must be booked through the cat cafe’s website, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination, as well as masks, are required for all guests. Up to five guests can share a single reservation.

If you’re in New York City this weekend and want to book your reservation at Meow Parlour to spend some time with Stray and adoptable kitties, head over to their website right here to get started. It’s totally free, just be prepared to sign a waiver and have your proof of vaccination ready to go.

If you’re curious about Stray, which releases for PS4, PS5, and PC on July 19, you can read Twinfinite’s full review of the game right here.

Playstation owners in the UK will be able to try out Stray for free all this week, and if the game has already stolen your heart, fans can pre-order the physical edition, bundle, and vinyl that were just recently announced.